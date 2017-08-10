B&B's Stage 3 Kit Injects 309 PS Into VW Scirocco TSI

With the help of German tuner B&B, anyone who owns a 200 PS (197 HP) 2.0-liter turbocharged VW Scirocco can enjoy even more power than you'd get in a Scirocco R.
Originally, this 2.0 TSI Scirocco would be packing 200 PS (147 kW) and 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) of torque. B&B will up those figures all the way to 309 PS (227 kW) and 432 Nm (318 lb-ft), a process that apparently takes 6 hours, including preliminary and final diagnosis.
To put that into perspective, it's more than the Scirocco R's 280 PS (276 HP), and on par with something like an Audi TTS, which has precisely 310 PS (305 HP).
B&B hasn't revealed any straight line performance figures, but we suspect this car is significantly quicker than the stock 2.0 TSI version with its 200 horses. In other words, it should hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 7.1 seconds.
As for the Scirocco R, it will hit the mark in 5.5 seconds, which means this upgrade should make your sporty two door V-Dub at least as fast as that.