Baby Driver Subaru WRX Sells For $69,100

The 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited from Baby Driver has sold for $69,100 on eBay.
We told you about the online auction last week and at the time, bidding was sitting at a reasonable $27,600. However, bids soon soared to well over the $30,000 mark before eventually settling at just under $70,000.
There were five red WRXs used in filming the Ansel Elgort and Kevin Spacey box office hit and this one was converted to rear-wheel drive and outfitted with an upgraded differential to cope with all the powerslides and handbrake turns featured throughout the film. It sold with a relatively high 158,000 miles on the clock.
Determining the value of a car like this is always difficult because it is so unique and has become intricately associated with a film that critics have raved about. A brief look at the store of the winning bidder shows them selling hundreds of Subaru parts, so it seems to have been purchased by either a real Subaru enthusiast or a Subaru-oriented shop.