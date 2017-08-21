Baby Driver’s Subaru WRX Stunt Car Offered For Sale On Ebay

Here’s your chance to own the very same 2006 Subaru WRX that starred in the summer box office hit "Baby Driver".
Whether you’re looking to get one very capable heist vehicle, a cool movie car or a nicely modified Subaru WRX, we reckon this 2006 WRX Limited will do the trick just fine.
The modifications list includes a rear-drive conversion, an uprated rear differential and a turbocharger from a 2004 STI, with DBW Motorsport performing all the work on the car.
The Ebay listing also says that there are a few dings and scratches on the car, but is in otherwise good condition. Mileage is 158,000, with the body originally finished in grey.
This is one of the five in total WRXs built for the movie, with the car here being one of the three left. The seller claims he holds another one, with the third being sold to one of the Baby Driver’s stunt drivers.
At the moment of publishing, the current bid is at $27,600. Is it worth it? You decide.
H/T To Jalopnik!