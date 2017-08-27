Batmobile Toyota Camry Is Somehow Allowed On Public Roads

Few cars are blander than the XV20-generation Toyota Camry. Not only is its design boring enough to put you to sleep, but its gutless engines and dreary transmissions make it the worst nightmare for rev-heads looking to make an impression.
Nevertheless, a Camry owner in the United States hasn’t been dissuaded by that fact and decided to make the most of the unfortunate Camry-owning scenario by turning the sedan into an utterly-crazy Batmobile, as seen on Reddit.
The abomination appears to be primarily constructed from metal and plastic parts which have all been painted matte black to give the Camry a proper Batman vibe.
Some of the most eye-catching parts include the fake jet engines, the roof-mounted minigun, guns on the front fenders and enough superfluous parts to surely make the car weigh as much as an SUV, all while horribly affecting aerodynamics.
Perhaps the most remarkable thing about this would-be Batmobile is that it is fully road-legal in many U.S. states, despite potentially being quite unsafe to occupants and other motorists. Hitting a pedestrian in this thing would likely turn it into a human blender.