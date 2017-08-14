Beautifully-Restored 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL Could Be Yours

Of course, buying this 1972 3.0 CSL would require spending a hefty sum - between £70,000 and £80,000 ($91,207-$104,237) according to SilverstoneAuctions' estimates, but it could turn out to be a good investment, considering that BMW only made 1,265 units, and not all of them live on.
Built from 1972 as an homologation special for the European Touring Car Championship, the BMW 3.0 CSL remains a true icon in the automotive world, with its reduced weight, and powerful (for the era) 3.0-liter engine, which was steadily upgraded over the years.
This example was shipped new to the UK on March 21, 1973, and throughout its lifetime, it had 8 former owners, including the one that purchased it in 2011 and had its bodywork fully stripped to bare metal, and painted in the period-correct color of Taiga Green. Its engine, gearbox, and suspension were reassembled by a Ferrari specialist, and since then, it has been properly maintained and used on the road, several times.
It has 75,000 miles (120,700km) on the clock, which are believed to be genuine, and if it has caught your attention, then you might want to book a flight and hotel room near the Silverstone circuit.