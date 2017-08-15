Bentley Bringing Its Best And Brightest To Monterey

Monterey is where the wealthiest automotive enthusiasts and collectors gather each August to display their finest rides, mingle with the like-minded, and maybe take home something different with them at the end of the week.
In other words, the sort of clientele to which Bentley seeks to cater. So it's no wonder that the British automaker is bringing all its latest models to the event to glisten in the California sunlight.
Not the least of them is the new Supersports, the fastest and most powerful version of the Continental to date. Its 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 is tuned to deliver a massive 700 horsepower and hustle the big coupe to 60 in a blinding 3.4 seconds. It'll be displayed alongside the Continental GT V8 S, Flying Spur W12 S, Mulsanne Speed, and Bentayga W12 at the Quail. But that's not even the end of it.
Also making its North American debut will be three additional versions of the Bentayga: the Mulliner, Black, and Activity editions, each presenting a different take on the most expensive and luxurious of the new breed of upscale sport-utility vehicles.
Finally the crew from Crewe is also bringing the EXP 12 Speed 6e concept – the electric convertible sports car unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show a few months ago, a car that will now be appearing Stateside for the first time on the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn.
There'll be numerous classic Bentleys on display and up for auction as well, including a 6½-Litre Speed Six Sportsman’s Saloon from 1930 that RM Sotheby's values at upwards of $4 million. It'll be a proper Bentley-fest, in short.