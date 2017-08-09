Bentley Continental GTZ For Sale Is One Of Just Nine Zagato Made

Good things, they say, come in twos. Just last week, for example, we brought you news of Bentley seeking to get into the exclusive coachbuilding game. Now an example the last one it did has come up for sale.
It's a 2011 Bentley Continental GTZ, based on the Supersports but rebodied by Zagato. One of only nine made, it's far rarer than any other version of the ultra-luxe coupe that's become so ubiquitous (in certain wealthy circles) that it's come to be known as “the rich man's Camry.”
Because this one (at least) is based on the Continental Supersports, it packs a 621-horsepower version of Bentley's signature 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine – a figure that's only barely surpassed by today's GT Speed (though nine years later, significantly adrift of the new 700-horsepower Supersports). Unlike the dark green Geneva show car, this one's painted a deep shade of blue, with a contrasting silver roof and a light tan interior.
It appears to have been delivered to a customer in the Middle East, but spent some time in Switzerland, and is now listed for sale on JamesEdition by Lotis Super Cars in Marbella, Spain, for an asking price undisclosed. A grand tourer in the grandest of style, this is no garage queen – it's been driven over 5,000 miles. But while the quality of the listing photos are pretty terrible (maybe clean your fingerprints off your phone's camera lens before snapping away?), it looks like it's in pretty good shape.