Bentley Design Director Says They'll Always Be Demand For Luxury Cars

Bentley design director’s is confident that despite vehicles changing dramatically in the coming decades, there will always be demand for luxurious cars.
During an interview with the company’s internal publication, Stefan Sielaff admitted that interior design will alter drastically in the coming decades, particularly following the rise of autonomous driving systems.
“Society is changing. I think in the next 20 years the automotive industry will see seismic changes. Three quarters of the human population is going to live in mega cities, so the flow of traffic has to be different. In these megacities we are going to lose a very individual relationship of driving your own car,” he said.
“There will always be an audience for luxury cars. Of this I am convinced. There will always be people who want an individual statement about themselves embodied in their car.”
Sielaff believes that moving forward, the British automaker will need to seamlessly integrate advanced technologies with the finest materials available in order to satisfy evolving desires among consumers.
“The customer of the future may ask for vegan materials – ecological, sustainable trends. This is why we are looking into developing materials like protein leather – or luxurious textiles – it is why we are experimenting with stone veneers, and OLED screens. There will be a mixture of technology and aesthetic in the future,” Sielaff says.
In 2016, the automaker revealed its 2036 Future of Luxury design concept, aimed at providing a look at how drastically luxury automobile interiors could change. Unlike a traditional car, it features two large leather sofas facing each other.