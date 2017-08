Bespoke MSO McLaren 720S Graces Pebble Beach Lawn

PHOTO GALLERY

This one-of-a-kind fuchsia McLaren 720S by McLaren Special Operations was designed specifically for philanthropist and car enthusiast, Michael Fux.McLaren CEO, Mike Flewitt, presented the car to Fux in Monterey , ahead of its official christening on the 'Concept Lawn' at the Concours on Sunday.The exterior paint color is called 'Fux Fuchsia', and was created for Mr Fux by Rolls-Royce before it got redeveloped by MSO . This way, the customer can retain exclusive rights to its use for any other McLaren vehicle.said McLaren sales and marketing exec, Jolyon Nash.This car's distinctive hue can also be found on the lightweight wheels, in contrast with the platinum finish of the alloy. Inside the car, the door appliques, a pinstripe on the steering wheel and the rear-view mirror are also painted Fux Fuchsia, while the rest of the cabin features either carbon fiber or MSO bespoke white leather with white stitching.Other features include the Stealth Gray exhaust and window surrounds, and multiple carbon fiber components from the MSO Defined range.Since this was a bespoke MSO commission, McLaren didn't disclose any financial details. However, a McLaren 720S in Luxury spec will cost you over £218,020 ($280,000).