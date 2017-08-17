Black And Gold Lamborghini Aventador S Is One Of The Last

One of the final Lamborghini Aventador SVs to roll out of the factory has just arrived in Beverly Hills and fittingly, it is one of the classiest of all 500 coupes.
Evidently, the owner made full use of Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme and had parts of the front bumper, side skirts, SV stickers and wheels painted gold. What’s more, the typical matte carbon fiber of a standard SV has been replaced by gloss carbon fiber on the rear diffuser, rear wing and air intakes.
Inside, the supercar has been bathed in black alcantara and leather and features gold accents stitching and gold SV motifs.
The finished result, revealed in these images from duPont Registry, is so impressive that we think it makes the final Aventador SV to be built look rather ugly.