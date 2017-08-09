BMW 1-Series Sedan Could Come To America In 2019

BMW launched the 1-Series Sedan in China earlier this year and a new report is indicating the model could soon be offered in the United States.
While BMW has continually shutdown rumors about the model being sold abroad, Automotive News is reporting the sedan could go on sale in the United States as early as 2019. The model would compete with other front-wheel drive sedans including the Audi A3 and Mercedes CLA.
Even if the 1-Series Sedan doesn't make it stateside, the car's front-wheel drive platform is expected to underpin the 2-Series Gran Coupe which is rumored for 2020. It is slated to be joined by coupe and convertible variants of next-generation 2-Series in 2022.
The report goes on to claim the new 3-Series will go on the sale in the United States by the end of 2018. It also suggests the 3-series Gran Turismo will be dropped, while an electric model will be added to the lineup in 2019 or 2020.
A new 4-Series will follow shortly thereafter with the coupe expected to arrive in 2020. A year later, it will be joined by convertible and Gran Coupe variants.
The new 5-Series is already off to a strong start and BMW is hoping to add to that momentum by unveiling the new M5 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Following its debut, the high-performance sedan will go on sale in the United States early next year.
The 6-Series lineup is undergoing some major changes as the company recently introduced the 6-Series Gran Turismo. It could become the only model is the 6-Series line as the publication suggests the other variants will be phased out as the company focuses on the 8-Series.
BMW's flagship sedan is facing stiff competition from the new Audi A8 and the facelifted Mercedes S-Class, so it comes as little surprise the 7-Series will receive a modest refresh sometime next year. It should tide the model over until a full redesign which is slated for 2022.
Meanwhile, BMW is in the midst of a crossover blitz as the company recently unveiled the new X3. It will soon be joined by redesigned versions of the X4, X5, and X6. Of course, there are also a handful of new models on the horizon including the X2 and X7.