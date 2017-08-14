BMW 3-Series Convertible Plunges 7 Floors From Parking Garage

A 49-year-old woman somehow managed to survive plummeting down seven levels after driving her BMW 328i Convertible off a parking garage in Austin, Texas.
According to the Washington Post, Christi Bowmer accidentally accelerated when parking her car in the building. This sent the BMW through the retention wires before it tumbled to the ground after striking another vehicle.
Shocking footage from the scene shows the moment the BMW lands nose first on the concrete road before bouncing onto the rear of a stationary Chevrolet Tahoe.
Local construction workers immediately rushed to the scene and when authorities arrived on scene and Bowmer was taken to hospital, it was discovered that she broke her back, leg, ankle and sternum and also had two arterial haemorrhages in her head.
Incredibly, this isn’t the first time a car has driven off the edge of this parking garage. On September 9, 2016, a 24-year-old man crashed off the top level and was only saved after one of the wires caught his SUV as it fell.