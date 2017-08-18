BMW 8-Series Coupe Prototype Puts On Production Lights

This marks the very first time we've been able to catch a glimpse of the upcoming BMW 8-Series Coupe's production headlights and taillights, and they're nothing like what we saw on the 8-Series Concept.
While that may be disappointing to some, in reality, BMW toning down the Concept's design in order to get it ready for mass production was quite predictable.
As for how big the differences are, out front, the headlights appear larger and the angel eyes way less aggressive. At the rear, the taillights are properly integrated into the boot lid, whereas on the concept the edges stood out like winglets.
The new BMW 8-Series Coupe will use the same modular CLAR architecture as the 7- and 5-Series models, and should arrive in showrooms sometime in 2018, with a Convertible version and even an M8 model to follow at a later date.
Speaking of the M8, it will "build on the genes of the 8 Series and augment its DNA with added track ability and generous extra portions of dynamic sharpness, precision and agility," according to BMW M chief, Frank van Meel. Unfortunately, BMW has yet to divulge any information regarding powertrains.
The BMW 8-Series is part of BMW's push to strengthen its portfolio and focus more on the luxury segment.
