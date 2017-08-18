BMW And Daimler Primed To Combine Car-Sharing Services

It appears increasingly likely that Daimler and BMW will combine their Car2Go and DriveNow car-sharing services.
Speaking to Automotive News, the chief executive of Sixt (a car rental company and DriveNow partner), Erich Sixt, said he couldn’t comment on any merger talks between BMW and Daimler.
“At the last press conference I made clear that we are not involved. Today I can only say 'no comment'. This is of course a slightly different statement from the last one. Why things are dragging on is not down to us,” he said.
When reached for comment, a BMW spokeswoman failed to rule out the possibility of the two companies working together.
“We are in constant talks with our partners and are of course evaluating the strategic options for our activities and stakes,” she said.
Talk about Daimler’s Car2Go and BMW’s DriveNow combining first emerged late last year as the automakers suss up their options for competing with Uber and Lyft.