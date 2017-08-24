BMW Brings Production Z4 Prototype To The 'Ring

While BMW is parading the Concept Z4 at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, another prototype of the upcoming roadster has been spied on the Nurburgring.
It continues to be dressed in camouflage, which makes it kind of hard to spot any significant styling upgrades, but the new folding soft-top, which will be used instead of the current models' folding hardtop roof, is visible.
The new Z4 will share the same platform with the new Toyota Supra, which is also in development. Earlier sources talked about carbon fiber and aluminum being used in the architecture of both cars, while the German model should employ turbocharged four- and six-cylinder units. A hybrid could also join the lineup, at a later date.
BMW is expected to launch the all-new Z4 sometime next year, with the first examples arriving at dealers by the end of 2018.