BMW Concept Z4 Looks Even More Impressive On The Go

Following its online premiere from earlier this week, the all-new BMW Concept Z4 has now debuted on video.
And just like most car commercials, this one has a clear message too: train hard, chase it, and you could sit in the driver's seat.
Of course, nobody outside the company will get the chance to take it home, because, in the end, this is nothing more than a study, but it won't remain one for long, as BMW is getting ready to put it into production, and they should launch it sometime next year.
Bringing the heat on the Mercedes-Benz SLC, Audi TT, and Porsche 718 Boxster, it will replace the current Z4, and unlike its predecessor, which has a complicated folding hardtop, it will get a folding soft-top.
The car will also ride on an entirely new platform and get new engines and technologies, some of which will be shared with its Japanese cousin - the new Toyota Supra.
Visually, the production version of the next BMW Z4 should be slightly toned down, but it will still resemble the concept, up to a point.
Before taking the final step, though, BMW will have the new Concept Z4 on display, at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, this weekend.