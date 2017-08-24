BMW i3 Looks Intriguing With HRE Wheels

The BMW i3 isn’t exactly cool. In fact, if you ask us, it is actually a bit dorky, especially compared to other electric cars on the market like the Chevrolet Bolt.
However, after laying eyes on this i3, we’re starting to think that BMW could perhaps have something to work with in designing the facelifted i3.
This particular example has been fitted with a set of HRE wheels, dubbed the aftermarket company’s 309 Classics. Featuring a three-piece forged design, they have blue outer edges to match the blue accents of the i3 as well as spokes painted matte black. Measuring just 5.5-inches wide, they are also hilariously thin.
BMW is allegedly preparing to unveil the facelifted i3 at next month’s Frankfurt Motor Show and while we don’t expect refreshed i3s to roll out of the factory with black wheels like these, we have some hope the automaker could deliver something more appealing than the current car.