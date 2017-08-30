BMW i3s Races A Classic Dodge Charger

Hot on the heels of the facelifted BMW i3 premiering alongside the sporty i3s variant, the manufacturer has released a number of commercials for the electric hatchbacks.
Set to air in Germany, the most entertaining of the four advertisements shows the i3s drag racing a classic Dodge Charger on the street. Thanks to the BMW’s 184 hp and 199 lb-ft electric powertrain, it is able to easily outpace the classic American muscle car, reaching 60 km/h in a brisk 3.7 seconds.
Admittedly, racing an i3s against a Charger doesn’t make much sense but it does serve to prove how far the automobile has come in the past 50 years.
As for the other commercials, they show how the i3 suits a number of different lifestyles and is clearly been marketed as a futuristic yet fun car for the environmentally conscious.
Visually, neither the i3s or the regular facelifted i3 look much different than the outgoing model and that’s a shame because the small BMW EV is arguably one of the ugliest vehicles on the market.