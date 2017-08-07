BMW i8 Roadster Could Debut In Los Angeles

BMW has been hinting at the possibility of an i8 Roadster ever since the company unveiled the i8 Spyder concept at the 2012 Beijing Motor Show.
The wait could soon be coming to an end as Automotive News Europe is reporting the production model will likely be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.
BMW is keeping details under wraps but the company officially announced plans for the model back in 2016. The automaker has relatively quiet since then but a teaser video was released last month and BMW Chairman Harald Krüger recently confirmed "many customers" have already reserved a copy of the upcoming roadster.
Despite the radio silence, we already know the i8 Roadster will be joined by a facelifted coupe which features modified bumpers, restyled headlights, and an upgraded iDrive infotainment system.
Performance specifications remain unconfirmed but previous reports have suggested the coupe and roadster will be equipped with an upgraded powertrain that features a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, a more powerful electric motor, and an improved battery. The system currently develops 357 hp (266 kW) but the new model could bring its output up to 420 hp (313 kW).
The report goes on to suggest the i8 could transition into an electric vehicle when the next-generation model arrives in 2022.
