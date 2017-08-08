BMW M2 Outpaces Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio And NSX At Anglesey

With ‘just’ a 3.0-liter turbo-six and ‘only’ 365 hp, one could make the mistake of thinking that the BMW M2 isn’t all that fast around a racetrack. However, you’d be wrong, very wrong.
Jethro Bovingdon from Drive Tribe recently jumped into the driver’s seat of an M2 at the UK’s famed Anglesey circuit and set an impressive 1:40.68 lap time. To most, such a time is meaningless but when you compare it to times set by other performance cars, it becomes obvious why it's so impressive.
As the title indicates, a 1 minute 40 second lap is very quick, especially when you consider that the 503 hp Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio lapped the same circuit in 1:41.55 in similar conditions. What’s more, the M2’s time also puts it ahead of supercars like the Honda NSX (1:41.70), Jaguar F-Type SVR (1:41.20) and the Aston Martin V12 Vantage S at 1:40.80.
Of course, these times were not set back-to-back so conditions would have been different. Even still, it is quite a shock to see the M2 comfortably outpacing an NSX despite being rear-wheel drive, absent of any hybrid technology and producing 208 hp less.