BMW M3 Fire Causes Chaos On The Ring, Results In Two Accidents

The Nürburgring has seen its fair share of scary moments and last week's Touristenfahrten wasn't an exception.
As you can see in the videos, a BMW M3 was heading into a corner and all of sudden caught on fire. This occurred off camera, so it's hard to tell what happened, but the aftermath is pretty clear as the car remerged with smoke billowing out of the rear end.
The driver was able to pull over to the side of the track but he left a trail of fluid all over the Nordschleife.
A number of cars successfully avoided the mess but one Honda S2000 driver wasn't as lucky as they apparently slammed on the brakes and lost control. This again happens off camera, but the car did a 180 degree spin before slamming into the metal barrier backwards.
Unfortunately, this wasn't the end of the vehicular carnage as a motorcyclist came around the corner and ended up putting his bike down. The motorcycle skidded all the way off the track before flipping but the rider was left in the middle of the Nordschleife with cars quickly approaching. Thankfully, he was able to get to safety before anything worse happened.