BMW M8 Could Be Even More Powerful Than The M5

BMW introduced the M8 prototype back in May and now a new report is indicating the model will be even more powerful than previously believed.
While initial speculation suggested the M8 would use the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine as the M5, Autocar is now reporting the vehicle will have a "more highly stressed version" of that powertrain. If the publication is to be believed, the model could produce more than 623 PS (615 hp / 458 kW).
BMW is slated to detail the performance specifications of the M5 on Monday but the company has already confirmed the vehicle will have approximately 600 PS (592 hp / 441 kW).
Assuming both figures hold steady, the M8 would be slightly more powerful to help justify its premium position and price tag. BMW M boss Frank van Meel previously hinted at this possibility by saying “We certainly want to make a statement with this car. It will sit at the very top of our model range and, for now, we have no confirmed plans for any series production model above it, so we understand it must have a specification suiting its position in our hierarchy."
The report goes on to say the M8 will be equipped with the M5's specially-developed all-wheel drive system which can be deactivated on command. It helps to enable the sedan to rocket from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds.