BMW Plans To Showcase At Least Ten Different Models In Frankfurt

The countdown to the Frankfurt Motor Show continues as BMW has unveiled its plans for this year's event.
Set to cover over 10,500 square meters (113,021 square feet), the BMW Group display will showcase a variety of models under the banner of “This is tomorrow. Now."
Starting with the production models, BMW will unveil the 6-Series Gran Turismo, the i3 / i3S, and the X3.
Of course, one of the real highlights will be the debut of the 2018 M5 which features a 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8 that produces 600 PS (441 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. Backed up by all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the sedan will accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.4 seconds before hitting a limited top speed of up to 305 km/h (189 mph).
Fans looking for something more luxurious can check out the 7-Series Edition 40 Jahre. Designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the company's flagship sedan, the special edition features an M Aerodynamics package, premium leather upholstery, and special interior trim.
Other notable highlights include the introduction of the M8 GTE which promises to have the "ideal credentials for endurance racing." Visitors will also want to see the stylish 8-Series and Z4 concepts.
Motorcycle fans haven't been forgotten either as BMW Motorrad plans to display the HP4 Race and the Link concept.
Of course, the company could still have a few surprises as the automaker is expected to introduce an electric concept and X7 concept with a fuel-cell powertrain.