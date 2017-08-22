BMW Takes M8 Convertible Prototype Out For A Spin

After taking the wraps off their all-new M5 just yesterday, BMW's M-Division offensive continues as this topless M8 prototype was spotted at the BMW M Test Center in Nurburg.
As you can see, the convertible version of the M8 will deploy a soft-top system, much like the car it will eventually do battle with, the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Cabriolet.
Also, with a soft-top, BMW engineers can make the convertible M8 lighter than it would have been had they used a hardtop. Then of course, less weight means better performance, of which, we should get plenty.
Unless BMW switches things up, the M8 (both the Coupe and the Convertible) could land with somewhere around 600 PS (592 HP) and more than 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, all coming from its 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8. In the all-new M5, this engine helps move the car from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds.
However, recent reports suggest that BMW could employ a "more highly stressed version" of this powertrain for the M8, which would be great since anything above 600 horses should work wonders for what will become BMW's flagship M car.
As for looks, this particular prototype appears to be hiding big air intakes, while the quad exhaust system, bigger brakes and M-specific wheels are quite visible, as is the fact that the car is sitting closer to the road.
The BMW M8 Cabriolet, together with its Coupe sibling, should arrive in showrooms sometime next year.
