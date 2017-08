BMW Targets Euro-4 And Older Diesel Models With £2,000 Incentive

Photo Gallery

BMW continues to stand by diesel engines, but that hasn't stopped the company from launching a new incentive program which targets the beleaguered powertrain in the United Kingdom.Dubbed the "Lower Emissions Allowance," the incentive program aims to get owners of Euro-4 and older diesel vehicles to trade up to something more eco-friendly . Eligible customers will receive an additional £2,000 off new BMW and MINI models which have CO2 emissions of 130 g/km or less.The incentive program isn't without its drawbacks as customers will need to trade-in their diesel-powered vehicle to qualify for the incentive. Given the reputation of diesels at the moment , this might not be the best time to sell. However, BMW says "To ensure fairness for those customers wishing to upgrade to a cleaner, more modern vehicle, they will be given a suitable average price for their existing car."The program is open to customers of any brand and the credit will be applied on top of other government or retailer incentives . This means customers could pick up a MINI for as little as £130 per month or a BMW for under £155 per month.