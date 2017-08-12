BMW To Replace Carbon Driveshaft In M3, M4 With A Steel One Due To Emission Requirements

BMW announced that from November of this year onward it will start replacing gradually the carbon driveshaft in the M3, the M4 and the M4 Convertible with an M specific high-performance driveshaft made of steel.
This measure deemed necessary from BMW in order to create “the necessary technical basis for meeting statutory emissions requirements”, which translates into making the M3/M4 compatible with a petrol particulate filter (PPF) that will be required to be installed in major markets at a later point in time.
The company says that the newly developed steel driveshaft is designed up to the high standards of the M3/M4 models, leaving their performance and handling qualities unaffected.
This pre-enabling process will happen for production-related reasons and needs to be carried out universally for all versions of the M3/M4, sans the limited M4 CS and M4 GTS special editions.