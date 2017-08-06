BMW, VW And Mercedes To Update Emissions Software On 5.3 Million Diesels

VW, BMW and Daimler have reached an agreement with German authorities to update 5.3 million cars with Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel engines to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.
Auto Express reports that the three automakers will apply a simple software tweak to reduce emission levels by 25 to 30 per cent. VW accounts for the majority of the cars in question, 3.8 million to be exact, while 900,000 come from Daimler and the remaining 300,000 are BMW models.
The software update will be free of charge to owners and if customers of older and heavily-polluting diesels want, an incentive scheme has been established to allow them to trade in their vehicles for a newer and more efficient alternative.
In a statement discussing the software update, chairman of the board of management at BMW, Harald Krueger said “The meeting [between BMW and German authorities] was an important step. We support the initiative and are investing in the Sustainable Urban Mobility fund. State-of-the art diesels will definitely play an important role in future mobility as well."