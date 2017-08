BMW X7 Slated To Be Offered With Three Different Engines

Photo Gallery

The same document that revealed specifications about the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra has provided some new clues about the rest of German automaker's lineup. Car and Driver took a closer look at the 177 page document and found some interesting details about the X2 crossover . Included in the text were references to a US-spec 28i which will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 228 hp (170 kW) and 258 lb-ft (349 Nm) of torque. The engine will likely be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and the document confirms the vehicle will be offered front- and all-wheel drive.The product codes also suggest the X7 will be offered with at least three different engines. The X7 xDrive 40i could come equipped with a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder developing 335 hp (250 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque. There's also a reference to an X7 xDrive 50i which hints at a 4.4-liter TwinTurbo Turbo V8 engine developing 445 hp (332 kW) and 479 lb-ft (648 Nm) of torque. Lastly, there could be a diesel-powered X7 xDrive 40d but a U.S. launch remains uncertain at this point.Besides the crossovers, the document hinted at coupe and convertible versions of the 8-Series as well as the M2 Competition