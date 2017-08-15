BMW Z4 Concept Teased, Production Model Confirmed For Next Year

BMW has released a new teaser image of the roadster concept ahead of its debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Designed to preview the next-generation Z4, the concept has a stylish front fascia with subtle curves and a prominent twin kidney grille. The concept also features distinctive LED headlights and a sculpted hood.
The sporty styling continues further back as we can see a rakish windscreen and slender rearview mirrors. The concept also boasts front fender vents and heavily stylized bodywork that flows into the muscular rear fenders. Other notable highlights include massive alloy wheels and stylish supports behind the front headrests.
BMW is keeping details under wraps but described as the model as a "sporty and progressive" concept which shows the company's "vision of a modern roadster."
According to BMW's senior vice president of design, Adrian van Hooydonk, “The concept expresses the new BMW design language from all perspectives and in all details. From the dynamic-looking front to the striking flanks to the clean-cut tail end: a few lines and the subtle interplay between surfaces are enough to generate a sense of power and emotion."
The concept will be unveiled on August 17th and BMW confirmed the production model will debut "over the course of next year."