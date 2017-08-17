BMW's Concept Z4 Breaks Cover At Pebble Beach

PHOTO GALLERY

With a powerfully sculpted exterior and overall compact proportions, the BMW Concept Z4 is the Bavarian automaker's brand new take on what a roadster should look like.On top of that, the Concept Z4 features multiple classic roadster design cues, like the long wheelbase, low-slung silhouette and compact rear end. It also has a short bonnet and "crisp overhangs", helping the driver sit closer to the center of the car than in previous BMW roadsters."The BMW Concept Z4 expresses the new BMW design language from all perspectives and in all details," said designer Adrian van Hooydonk."From the dynamic-looking front to the striking flanks to the clean-cut tail end; a few lines and the subtle interplay between surfaces are enough to generate a sense of power and emotion."*Developing Story!