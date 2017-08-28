Borgward Releases Second Teaser Of Frankfurt Concept

Borgward has released a second teaser image of the concept car it will debut at September’s Frankfurt Motor Show.
Whereas the first teaser revealed the car’s curvaceous hood and bulging arches, this teaser provides us with a look at the concept’s rear and side and shows that it’ll be dramatically different to the SUV models which Borgward has reinvented itself with.
At the rear, we can see a taillight not too dissimilar to a warped Nike tick while a prominent C-pillar attaching to the body just above the rear wheel also stands out. The doors of the concept are rather head-scratching and unconventional and could perhaps open upwards like a gullwing or the entire glass canopy may lift up at once.
The automaker has paired the teaser with a simple statement reading “She is back! Part two.” Following the release of the first image, some speculated that the concept could be a modern interpretation of the much-loved Isabella.