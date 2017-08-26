Bosch Creates Its Own Synthetic, Carbon-Neutral Fuel

If Bosch has its way, the internal combustion engine will stick around for a long time.
The automotive parts supplier has created a manufacturing process for synthetic fuel that allows ICEs to be carbon-neutral. The net result could be a reduction of 2.8 gigatons of CO2 in Europe by the year 2050.
Bosch's process sees greenhouse gas turned into a raw material which can then be turned into petrol, diesel or natural gas.
“Up until recently, a carbon-neutral combustion engine was the stuff of dreams. Now it may soon become reality. The secret lies in synthetic, or carbon-neutral, fuels, whose manufacturing process captures CO2.
“Synthetic fuels can make gasoline- and diesel-powered cars carbon-neutral, and thus make a significant contribution to limiting global warming,” chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, Dr Volkmar Denner said.
If a synthetic fuel for a hybrid was developed using renewable energy, Bosch says that over a distance of 160,000 km, the cost of ownership of the hybrid could actually be cheaper than the running costs of an all-electric car.