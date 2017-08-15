Brabus Shows Off Minimalist Tuning For Mercedes E-Class Estate

If you've got a latest-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate with no AMG-line modifications, here's what Brabus can do for you.
You may not end up with the most aggressive or most powerful Wagon in the world, but it will surely beat the stock product when it comes to performance as well as aesthetics - as long as you like the blacked out look that is.
Mods include the tailor-made black Brabus Monoblock wheels, stainless scuff plates with backlit Brabus logo, aluminum pedals and door pins, a couple of front and rear fascia mods, plus in this case, the inclusion of the Brabus PowerXtra B25 kit.
This module adds 34 PS and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) of torque to your E 250 Estate, getting you from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7 seconds flat, and on to a top speed of 245 km/h (152 mph). The total output is 245 PS and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.
As with all of Brabus' PowerXtra modules, the B25 features a plug and play cable system, making it extremely easy to install. Once you've activated it, you can expect a noticeable increase in straight line performance.