Brave Ferrari 488 Takes On Tuned E63 AMG And R8 V10 From Standstill

Racing quicker or simply more powerful opponents can be made even more difficult if you're doing a standing start and your car sends all of its power to the rear wheels.
During a recent Unlim500 event, this stock Ferrari 488 GTB used its 670 PS to take on a 750 PS Mercedes-Benz E63 S AMG with a GAD Motors Stage 2 kit, as well as an Audi R8 V10 Plus.
With these types of races, they measure both the 1/4 mile as well as the 1/2 mile times, which makes it all the more interesting for us to watch cars with various levels of power trying to best each other.
In its first run, the 488 GTB took on the tuned E63 S, which really came down to the wire, both visually as well as statistically - one car was faster over a 1/4 mile, while the other picked it up towards the end, crossing the 1/2 mile finish line first.
Against the Audi R8 V10 Plus, the more powerful Ferrari didn't exactly perform according to expectations, but we'll let you find out for yourselves what happened.