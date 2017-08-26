Bugatti Study Makes The Chiron Seem Bland

Bugatti of the 21st century isn’t one to bring over-the-top production vehicles to the market, instead opting for refined creations that don’t look offensive yet still have undeniable street cred.
Consequently, a Bugatti like the one depicted seeing the light of day is as unlikely as me launching my own Pagani-rivalling supercar tomorrow. Nevertheless, it is interesting to see how far some of the French automaker’s key design elements can be stretched and tweaked to create an out-of-this-world road car.
Designed by Behance artist Adrian Biggins and simply dubbed the ‘Bugatti Concept’, the car’s front includes Bugatti’s obligatory horseshoe grille but pairs it with a front splitter so insane that it’d slice through the ankles of pedestrians with ease.
At the side, Bugatti’s C-shaped line takes pride of place, just like it does on the Chiron. In this concept, that key design trait is accompanied by a large roof scoop, aggressive side skirts and wheels designed to maximize aerodynamic efficiency.
Like the front, the rear-end is also pretty absurd and starts off with a large Le Mans-inspired shark fin running down the spine of the car. From there, things get even crazier with a protruding diffuser and exhausts that exit out of the center of the taillights.