Buying A Used Maserati Quattroporte Means Fooling Most People

Unless you're a car enthusiast, knowing all too well how bad the fifth-generation Maserati Quattroporte was at holding on to its value, you'll probably think that the person behind the wheel is loaded.
Speaking of being behind the wheel of a Quattroporte, that's something Doug DeMuro has a problem with. For starters, he doesn't really like the dashboard layout, which is perfectly understandable.
In fact, DeMuro spends the better part of 7 minutes bashing pretty much everything from the steering wheel to the center console, plus most of the buttons and functions. Oh well, at least he liked the column-mounted paddle shifters and reclining rear seats.
Of course, the negatives don't stop with the interior. DeMuro also blasts the transmission (slow and jerky) and engine note, although its handling and performance weren't bad and the seats are comfortable according to him.
In conclusion, an early fifth-gen Quattroporte may not be a best buy when it comes to used luxury saloons, although most people will still admire it on the road, without even knowing how many issues there are with it.