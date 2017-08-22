Cadillac Paints Limited CTS-V In Special Light Grey To Celebrate 115 Years

This is the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition, a special model created to celebrate the company’s 115th anniversary.
Cadillac will build 115 examples of the new Glacier Metallic Edition in 2017 for the 2018MY, with the special CTS-V to feature -apart from a light grey paint finish- features like illuminated door handles, dark red Brembo brake calipers and 19-inch forged polish-finished alloy wheels with Midnight Silver painted pockets.
Inside we find Jet Black Recaro sports seats, the Performance Data Recorder system with Cosworth’s Toolbox analysis software, a sunroof, an industry-first rear camera mirror and the latest Cadillac infotainment system.
Power is still provided by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 640hp and 630lb-ft (855Nm) of peak torque. The engine also features cylinder deactivation and is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Cadillac’s Performance Traction Management offers five track-oriented modes plus launch control.
As with every Cadillac V-Series model, owners of the CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition will enjoy tuition and accommodation at the two-day Cadillac V-Performance Academy. As for the price, the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Glacier Metallic Edition will ask for $103,885 including destination freight charges and excluding tax, title, license and dealer fees.
105 of the 115 in total examples will be immediately available for purchase once production kicks in later this month.