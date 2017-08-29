Cadillac Super Cruise To Be Standard On CT6 Platinum

Cadillac has confirmed that its upcoming Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system will come standard on the range-topping 2018 CT6.
Upon announcing the Super Cruise system in April, the automaker said it would only be available as an optional extra for the most premium of CT6 variants. However, speaking with Automotive News, Cadillac confirmed those plans had been changed.
Rather than being solely an option, Super Cruise will launch as standard on the 2018 CT6 Platinum and be available as a $2,500 option on the CT6 Premium Luxury trim.
Updated pricing for the revised 2018 CT6 models have yet to be announced but currently, the Platinum starts at $85,290. A small price hike is to be expected with Super Cruise becoming standard equipment.
Cadillac has marketed Super Cruise as the industry’s first hands-free driving technology. It incorporates a driver attention function which uses a small camera on top of the steering column to monitor the driver and their head position while Super Cruise is activated. If the system determines that the driver has turned away for too long, visual, tactile and audible alerts will play until the driver takes control of the car.