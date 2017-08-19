Can BMW's M140i Compete With The More Expensive Audi RS3?

Mercedes-AMG has the A45 and Audi has the RS3 and on paper, BMW doesn’t have a direct rival to either.
At a stretch, the closest alternative offered by the automaker is the M140i but compared to its foes, it’s significantly underpowered, only sends power to the rear wheels and is a lot cheaper.
Consequently, it may seem obvious that the BMW is no match for the best that Mercedes and Audi has to offer. But is that true?
Autocar recently pitted the M140i up against the latest RS3 Sportback to see if it can give one of its rivals any sort of shakedown on a racetrack. Granted, most Audi and BMW drivers will never venture near a circuit but it is the perfect place to test out the driving dynamics of the two.
Hold off your bets for the moment because this review isn’t as straightforward as you may expect.