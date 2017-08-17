Can You Really Beat A BMW 340i With A Ford Fusion Sport?

What we have here is a classic case of a high-powered non-premium midsize saloon taking on a premium sports sedan.
In the Red, White and Blue corner, we have the 2017 Ford Fusion Sport with its intelligent all-wheel drive system and fancy Pothole Mitigation Technology. It's also packing a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, sending 325 HP (330 PS) and 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque down to the wheels with the help of a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
Some of you might even recall that back when this car came out, Ford made a point to say that it's more powerful than a BMW 340i, which costs significantly more.
How much more? Well, the Bimmer starts from $47,900 in the U.S., while the Fusion Sport has a $33,750 price tag. That's about a $14,000 difference.
Of course, unless the Fusion Sport can put its price tag where its mouth is, it may all be for nothing. So how did it do against the 340i in this series of tests performed by The Fast Lane Car?
Let's just say that the slightly less powerful BMW 340i was not about to let itself get taken down so easily.