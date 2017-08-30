Canada Won't Get The VW T-Roc Either

Shortly after we received confirmation that the VW T-Roc won’t be offered in the United States, it’s been revealed that the SUV isn’t on the cards for Canada either.
Speaking to The Truth About Cars, Volkswagen Canada spokesman Thomas Tetzlaff said that the T-Roc won’t reach Canadian shores, “at least for now.”
The carmaker says that the T-Roc is specifically focused on Europe and China, two markets that account for around 80 per cent of all compact crossover sales. Consequently, it’s not overly surprising that North America isn’t on the T-Roc’s radar.
When the T-Roc does arrive in select markets, it will slot below the Tiguan and adopts a much more modern design than any of its crossover and SUV siblings. Among the key styling elements are muscular wheel arches, a menacing front end with six-sided LED daytime running lights and blacked out grilles. There’s also a two-tone paint scheme to make it stand out further.
In Europe, three petrol engines will be available alongside three diesel options. Front-wheel drive will be standard, all-wheel drive will be optional and both manual and seven-speed DSG transmissions on offer.