Canadian BMW M3 Individual With Carbon Add-Ones Looks The Part

For prospective BMW owners looking to add their own personalize flair and taste to a car, the BMW Individual programme offers a number of customization options that make any vehicle stand out, this M3 included.
Residing in Ontario, Canada, this M3 is finished in a stunning shade from the BMW Individual palette dubbed Atlantis Blue Metallic. Not only is the name of the paint cool, but the color itself is absolutely stunning and somewhat reminiscent of the brightest blue lake or ocean imaginable.
However, it’s not just the paint that makes this M3 stand out.
The sedan sits on a set of HRE wheels and has the perfect stance courtesy of KW coilover suspension. Further modifications include an Akrapovic exhaust, M Performance parts and a host of carbon fiber components from 3D Design and Sterckenn.
This M3 may not turn as many heads as a particular satin chrome red one but it’s more than eye-catching enough to get you hot under the collar.
Face to face with Ⓜ️3 #bmw #bmwm #bmwm3 #f80 #f80m3 #e90m3 #mperformance #mpower #carswithoutlimits #carsofinstagram #cargasm #cupgang #tunertheory #kwequipped #protuningfreaks #brixtonforged #ccb #rwcarbon #f80post #3ddesign #mpower_officiall #BMWrepost #BMWMrepost @bmw @brixtonforged @tunertheory #itswhitenoise