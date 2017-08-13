Can't Wait 4 Years? Buy This Koenigsegg Agera R From Switzerland

If you want to get your hands on a Koenigsegg, you'll have to wait a good four years for delivery. Though the manufacturer is working on reducing those waiting times, in the end it's a relatively small operation and the labor involved in producing each one of its hypercars is intensive.
So what to do if you want one now? Look on the second-hand market, where we found this 2012 Koenigsegg Agera R for sale.
Look familiar to you? This appears to be the very one, complete with Speed Racer livery, that Christian von Koenigsegg and company revealed at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. And it doesn't appear to have left Switzerland ever since, as it's listed for sale by Seaside Cars AG in Zurich.
The R was the second version of the Agera introduced, after the original but before the S, RS, and One:1. It packs Angelholm's signature 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8, rated at 1,140 horsepower for a 2.9-second 0-62 time and a top speed quoted at 273 miles per hour. (Later examples were upgraded to 1,157 hp and their 0-62 times dropped to 2.8, and we wouldn't be surprised if this one had returned to the factory for the enhancements).
With 18 examples reportedly made, the Agera R was one of Koenigsegg's more prolific models – but that's relative for a company that produces fewer than 20 cars each year. Like what you see? It can be yours for 1.8 million Swiss francs, or about $1.87 million in equivalent US funds. Considering that the car was said to have cost $1.6 million when new, that only goes to show that depreciation doesn't apply at this level of the automotive market.