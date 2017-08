Can't Wait 4 Years? Buy This Koenigsegg Agera R From Switzerland

Photo Gallery

If you want to get your hands on a Koenigsegg, you'll have to wait a good four years for delivery. Though the manufacturer is working on reducing those waiting times, in the end it's a relatively small operation and the labor involved in producing each one of its hypercars is intensive.So what to do if you want one Look on the second-hand market , where we found this 2012 Koenigsegg Agera R for sale.Look familiar to you? This appears to be the very one, complete withlivery, that Christian von Koenigsegg and company revealed at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show . And it doesn't appear to have left Switzerland ever since, as it's listed for sale by Seaside Cars AG in Zurich.The R was the second version of the Agera introduced, after the original but before the S, RS, and One:1. It packs Angelholm's signature 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8, rated at 1,140 horsepower for a 2.9-second 0-62 time and a top speed quoted at 273 miles per hour. (Later examples were upgraded to 1,157 hp and their 0-62 times dropped to 2.8, and we wouldn't be surprised if this one had returned to the factory for the enhancements).With 18 examples reportedly made, the Agera R was one of Koenigsegg's more prolific models – but that's relative for a company that produces fewer than 20 cars each year. Like what you see? It can be yours for 1.8 million Swiss francs, or about $1.87 million in equivalent US funds. Considering that the car was said to have cost $1.6 million when new, that only goes to show that depreciation doesn't apply at this level of the automotive market.