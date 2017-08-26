Car Owner Furiously Tries To Unhitch Vehicle From Repo Man's Moving Tow Truck

Remarkable footage has surfaced online showing a car owner furiously trying to unhook his vehicle from a moving tow truck.
The cellphone video was captured on Monday in Compton, California by nearby motorists Brittany McDonald and James Harris.
It starts out by showing the tow truck dragging the car along the road as the owner attempts to break his way into the cabin of the tow truck with a crowbar.
The scene gets even crazier as the tow truck driver refuses to slow down, speeding around corners even though the car is sliding sideways behind it. McDonald and Harris attempt to get the tow truck to slow down by pulling in front but it too doesn’t work.
Fortunately, police arrived on the scene shortly after and only then did the tow truck driver bring a stop to the carnage.
Speaking to NY Daily News, McDonald said “A blessing nobody did get hit... Cars had to swerve and the car was spinning... It was crazy. We were following, the tires actually came off... We ran over tires as we recorded the video... It was a sight to see.”
While both the tow truck driver and car owner were released by police after questioning, it is reported that the car owner could face vandalism and other charges.