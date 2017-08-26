Carlex And Autokontener Team Up For Mercedes Sprinter Luxury Van Project

If you enjoy doing business or relaxing on the go, opting to pay big money for a luxury van might make for a better choice than your average posh SUV or limo.
The first thing that stands out about the interior of this customized Sprinter is that it has a very strong brown theme, with multiple shades of brown leather, joined by vast Alcantara surfaces.
In terms of cabin layout, four people can be seated comfortably, each having their own personal chair, while the minibar is of course, within reach. There's also a TV on top of the rear row and blinds for all the windows.
Out front, there are very few plastic surfaces left, which is precisely what you want to see with this type of build. The A-Pillars, plus most of the roof and side panels are covered in Alcantara, whereas the dashboard, door panels and seats are wearing leather.
We wouldn't go as far as to say this is the most luxurious Sprinter we've ever seen, especially since Carlex Design came out with this particular model earlier this year, filled with gold trimmings.
By the way, if a Sprinter isn't big enough for you, Carlex will gladly help modify a semi-trailer, offering you multiple levels and a living room-like ambiance.