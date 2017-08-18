Carlex Design Works Magic In Favor Of VW's Amarok Pickup

Even though VW has already updated the Amarok's interior for the 2017MY, fact is, it's still quite far from what you'd call stylish, which is where a tuner such as Carlex comes in.
Last year, VW added better quality materials to the interior of the Amarok, updated the on-board tech, and even made a fuss about the 14-way adjustable 'ergoComfort' seats.
Still, once a tuning company specializing in custom interiors gets involved, things change, often for the better. Here, we're talking red inserts, contrast stitching and Alcantara throughout the cabin.
We also see Alcantara on the A-pillars, roof lining, steering wheel, upper dashboard and even the door panels, where it blends in with a red leather strips which can also be found around the dashboard and shifter base. In addition, there's red contrast stitching on the steering wheel and door panels (running underneath the door handle).
As for the exterior of the truck, as far as we can tell, the Amarok features a dark theme for the body, which includes black alloys and chunky off-road wheels.