Check Out BMW's All-New M5 On Need For Speed Payback

BMW teamed up with EA to debut the 2018 M5 at the 2017 Gamescom, with the new Bavarian super-sedan to be exclusively featured on the upcoming Need for Speed Payback.
This is also the first time BMW has revealed a new model through a video game, with the company’s long relationship with EA starting in 1999, with the launch of the original Need for Speed which featured the BMW E39 M5.
Power comes from a reworked version of the twin turbo 4.4-liter V8 which now produces 600PS (592hp) and 750Nm (553lb-ft) of peak torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, this beast of an engine sends the new M5 to 62mph from a standstill in 3.4 seconds, with 124mph (200km/h) coming in just 11.1 seconds.
Of course this sort of numbers wouldn’t be possible if BMW didn’t opt for the M xDrive all-wheel drive system, which is cheekily described by the company as the “most engaging all-wheel-drive system yet to grace the high-performance segment”, a statement that points the finger directly to its main rival, the Mercedes-AMG E63.
“The new BMW M5 is a stunning car,” said Marcus Nilsson, Executive Producer at Ghost Games. “With immense horsepower and torque combined with gorgeous design, our players are going to love getting behind the wheel of the new M5. Whether it’s pulling off intense heist missions, or outrunning cops in epic pursuits or just cruising the open world, this car embodies performance, speed and desire, making it one of the pinnacle rides in Need for Speed Payback.”
“BMW is joy and excitement for cars, whether it is in real life or digital,” said Hildegard Wortmann, Senior Vice President Brand BMW. “With this cooperation BMW can reach out to a new audience that is truly digital. This is a perfect example for a fruitful cooperation in modern marketing with benefits for everyone and a new milestone after the BMW M2’s debut in 2015’s Need for Speed.”
Need for Speed Payback will be available for players worldwide on November 10th for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.