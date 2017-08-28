Chery's New Compact SUV Starts Taking Shape In Official Design Sketches

Chinese brand Chery is looking to expand into global markets with a suite of new vehicles, and one of them will be a compact SUV.
Previewed in a few design sketches ahead of its Frankfurt Motor Show premiere on September 12, the as-of-yet-unnamed SUV is said to incorporate a new evolution of the company's 'Life in Motion' design philosophy.
Its styling is said to be inspired by nature, and some of the highlight designs include a sharp chrome horizontal bar at the front end, chrome trim for the bumper, side skirts and window surrounds, full LED headlights, and slim taillights, joined together by a chrome strip.
Its wide track and large wheels contribute to its "muscular and purposeful stance exudes confidence", says Chery.
"The world premiere of our new compact SUV marks the start of our approach to European sales with a new model line", commented the brand's Executive Vice President of R&D Center Shanghai, Ray Bierzynski. "Launching within a few years, all models in the lineup will feature characteristic styling, user-focused technology, electrified powertrains, and advanced safety features."
Chery's new cars will arrive in Europe, and other global markets, over the next few years, and the automaker is also planning new design and R&D centers on the Old Continent, which should accelerate their plans for global expansion.