Chevrolet Blazer Set To Return Next Year, Could Be Based On The GMC Acadia

The Chevrolet Blazer is making a comeback as Automotive News has posted pictures of the upcoming crossover.
Set to slot between the Equinox and Traverse, the Blazer will eschew its old truck-based platform for the same architecture that underpins the GMC Acadia.
Chevrolet has been tight-lipped about the model but it is expected to be introduced next year as a competitor to the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano.
Little is known about it at this point but rumors have suggested the Blazer could be offered with a third-row seat. The seat would probably be a tight fit for adults but it would give the model one more row of seating than its primary competitors.
Engine options are expected to carryover from the Acadia so choices could include an entry-level 2.5-liter four-cylinder developing 193 hp (144 kW) and 188 lb-ft (254 Nm) of torque. Of course, most owners will probably want to opt for the more powerful 3.6-liter V6 engine which has 310 hp (231 kW) and 271 lb-ft (367 Nm) of torque. The engines will likely be paired to a six-speed automatic transmission which can be backed up by an optional all-wheel drive system.