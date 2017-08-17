Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 To Compete In The Vegas To Reno Off-Road Race

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is going racing as the company has announced Chad Hall will compete in the General Tire Vegas to Reno race which kicks off on Friday.
Set to compete in the 7300 class, the modified truck has been equipped with several mandated safety items including a roll cage, two-way radios, and racing seats with safety harnesses. The Colorado also has KC HiLites racing lights, a GPS navigation system, and a 44-gallon fuel tank which has been designed to withstand the extremes of desert racing.
Despite the modifications, the truck will be powered by a stock 3.6-liter V6 engine which produces 308 hp (230 kW) and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque. It will be connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system. The model also features Multimatic DSSV damper technology but the system has been modified for racing applications.
Interestingly, GM says the truck is more than just a promotional item as it will serve as a "testbed for Chevy Performance" and hints at a range of potential aftermarket accessories which could be offered on the Colorado as well as the Colorado ZR2.
Chad Hall seems pleased with his new truck as he remarked "The Colorado ZR2 is one of the most capable production platforms we’ve used as a foundation for our racing program." He added the model has "great technology, like the Multimatic DSSV dampers and the front and rear locking differentials that are vital to stock class desert racing.”